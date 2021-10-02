Mildred June Foster

1923 - 2021

ELKVILLE — Mildred June Foster, 98, of Elkville, passed away at 9:43 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Century Assisted Living in Carbondale, IL.

Mildred was an active member of Elkville First Baptist Church until such time as her health prohibited it. She especially loved her ladies' Sunday School class. She worked for over 25 years total at Holden Hospital, Doctor's Hospital, and then Memorial Hospital of Carbondale as a labor and delivery nurse in the OB department, and retired in 1988. She was highly dedicated, and greatly respected for the example and training she gave fellow workers over the years. She also served a number of years as a volunteer at the Choate Mental Health facility in Anna, Illinois. In her retirement, she traveled extensively throughout much of the United States with some of her friends; and, enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was born June 14, 1923, to Charles and Grace (Tanner) Masters in Bush, Illinois.

She married Chester LaVerne Foster on September 19, 1940 in Cape Girardeau, MO, and he preceded her in death October 16, 1990, almost one month following the celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.

She is survived by one son, Stephen L. Foster and wife Joyce of Elkville, and two daughters Phyllis A. Grafft of San Antonio, TX, and Susan L. Sherman and husband Dennis of rural Vergennes. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Aaron Grafft and wife Kristen of Schertz, TX, Scott A. Foster of Elkville, Amy L. (Foster) Geist and husband T.J. of Columbia, IL, Angela (Sherman)Tanner and husband Chris of Marion, Amber Sherman of Fenton, MO, and Amanda (Sherman) Kerley and husband Joshua of Fenton, MO. She had nine great-grandchildren: Jaylyn Geist, Adley Geist, Leighton Geist, Colton Geist; Tiernen Houser; Hailee Tanner, Mylee Tanner; Elijah Kerley, and Karissa Kerley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters – Zella Irene Husar, Margaret Louise Shelton, and five brothers – Wilburn Lee Masters, Virgil Everett Masters, Rayburn Noble Masters, Donnie Eugene Masters, and Kenneth Louis Masters.

Special thanks to the staff at Century Assisted Living; and, to the staff of Southern Illinois Hospice.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Elkville First Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., followed by Funeral services at 11:00 a.m, with Rev. Scott Slone officiating.

Please use social distancing guidelines. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask.

Burial will be in the Elkville Cemetery in Elkville.

Memorials may be made to Elkville First Baptist Church or to Southern Illinois Hospice. Searby Funeral Home in DuQuoin is in charge of services.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.