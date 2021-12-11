MARION - Mildred L. Herrmann, age 92, of Marion, IL, formerly of the Harrisburg and Shawneetown, IL, area, passed away peacefully with her family near at 7:15 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, in Parkway Manor of Marion, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Father Brian Barker presiding. Interment will follow in the Sunset Lawn Cemetery of Harrisburg, IL.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to the "Alzheimer's Association." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.