Mildred Maurine Herbert Pyle

Mildred Marine Herbery Pyle (Maurine)

1949 - 2022

CARBONDALE — Mildred Maurine Hebert Pyle (Maurine) passed away on May 21, 2022, at her assisted living facility in Terre Haute, IN. At the time of her death, she was with loving friends who held her hand and spoke words of comfort to her. In the weeks shortly before her death, she had been visited by her two sons and friends from Carbondale and other areas.

Maurine was born on July 5, 1949, to A. Leon Hebert and Lorelle Seal Hebert. She was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, into a large family. She was raised as a Catholic, and later she became a Quaker. She was a travelling minister among Quakers, and she was deeply involved in working on reconciliation between Quakers who identified as Christian and Quakers who identified more liberally with "spirit" or unlabeled spirituality.

After graduating from University High School in Baton Rouge, she received her bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky and subsequently received a master's degree from National Louis University (in Management and Development of Human Resources) and a second master's from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in Linguistics. She was a teacher; she helped people with drug addiction and mental illness; she helped young people get into college, and she taught English as a second language to Spanish speakers and others. She authored two books, New Children of the Light, which examines metaphors used by Millennial Quakers, and Making Change: Facilitating Community Action (co-authored with Jeanne L. Hites Anderson). Her Plummer Lecture, "Follow Me," was published as a pamphlet by Illinois Yearly Meeting (Quakers).

Throughout her life, her work focused on community development and reconciliation. This took many forms, including working with the John Howard Association for prison reform, traveling the world with Play for Peace, as Director of Gaia House Interfaith Center in Carbondale, IL, and as a facilitator for various religious and civic organizations that had unresolved divisions within them. Her peace advocacy took her to places as far away as St. Petersburg, Russia.

She loved to sing and, in the silence of Quaker Meeting, would be moved to raise her voice in song. When asked how she would like to be remembered, she said to remember her as "a peacemaker, a follower of Jesus, and a loving family member and friend."

She is survived by her sons, Ned Pyle (Seattle), Nick Pyle (Chicago), and by her siblings, Lula Hebert Pride, Barbara Hebert Willis, Noël Hebert Prescott, P. Michael Hebert, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. She is also survived by her good friend and former husband, Howard Pyle. Her parents and her siblings Mary Madeline Hebert McLean, A. Leon Hebert III, and Carmelite Hebert Blanco predeceased her.

A private celebration of her life will be held on her family's Louisiana farm. A Service for Remembrance will be held in Carbondale, IL, at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Carbondale Interfaith Council (P.O. Box 854 Carbondale, IL 62903), or to the Carbondale Warming Center (608 E. College St. Carbondale, IL 62901), or to Recovery International, 1415 W. 22nd St., Tower Floor, Oak Brook, IL 60523, or to a charity of the donor's choice..