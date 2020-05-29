Mildred Murden

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Mildred “Millie” (Fey) Murden passed away May 27, 2020, in Herrin surrounded by her daughters.

Millie was born Oct. 31, 1923, in Chester, the daughter of Walter and Myra (Condor) Fey. She married Charles Murden on Apr. 5, 1941, in Perryville, Missouri. He preceded in her in death August 26, 2018. They shared over 77 years of marriage.

Millie was a homemaker throughout her life, she enjoyed camping, bowling and cooking. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Carbondale.

Millie is survived by her daughters; Judy (Louie) Cecil of Carterville, Pat (Gene) Bramlet of Carbondale; Penny Murden of Marion; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Carol Wright, two sisters and one grandson.

Walker Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Due to health concerns related to COVID-19 virus, a private graveside services will be held at Glenn Cemetery in Jacob on Saturday, May 30.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Hospice of Southern Illinois 204 Halfway Road, Marion, Illinois 62959 or First United Methodist Church of Carbondale, Glenn Cemetery in Ava and Shriner's Hospital of St. Louis.