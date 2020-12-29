COBDEN — Millie McGrath, 67, went to heaven at 1 a.m. on Christmas Day, 2020. She passed on comfortably at home with family by her side.

The 12th of 13 children, she was born on March 31, 1953, in Pomona, the daughter of Leslie and Evelyn (Latchaw-Wright) Gearhart. Millie graduated from Murphysboro High School in 1971. As a young mother, she cherished taking care of her children and worked outside the home as they got older. She met and befriended so many people in the community through her jobs at Ben Franklin, Walter Hardware, and Fashion Land. Millie began working for Edward Jones in 1992, the company she would retire from in 2012.

She married Mike McGrath on Feb. 14, 2002, in Jackson, Missouri.

Millie was a member St. Mary Catholic Church in Anna.

Millie loved her family immeasurably, and nothing was more important to her. She loved to golf in ladies' leagues with her best friends in Anna, and in Davenport, Florida, where she spent several winters. Although she claimed she was not a good golfer, Millie hit a hole-in-one twice: first in Florida, then at her home course in Anna. Whenever one of her friends hit a long ball, Millie would say, "You sure gotta holt of that one!"