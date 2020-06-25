ROYALTON — Milta Kalert, 99, passed away at 7:01 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Integrity Healthcare of Carbondale.
The Rite for Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 26, in St. Aloysius-Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Royalton, with Father David Kalert officiating. Burial will be in St. Aloysius-Sacred Heart Cemetery east of Royalton. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Aloysius-Sacred Heart Church or Hospice of Southern Illinois.
Vantrease Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with the arrangements.
For more information, visit www.vantreasefuneralhome.com.
