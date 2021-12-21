Mollie L. Cunningham

Jan. 14, 1953 - Dec. 14, 2021

DELWOOD — Mollie L. Cunningham, 68, of Delwood IL, passed away December 14, 2021, at Harrisburg Medical Center.

She was born in Harrisburg, IL, on January 14, 1953. She was the daughter of Ezra "Jack" Bryant and Rachel N. (Orr) Bryant. Mollie was lifelong native of Southern Illinois, was an experienced accountant at several local businesses and later ran her own business. She loved to sing at her church, had an infectious smile, loved dancing, traveling, and the outdoors.

Mollie is survived by her two sons: Dean (Maria) Jackson and Will Jackson; her grandchildren: Damon Jackson, Ashley (Kaleb) Fisher, Isabella Jackson, and Andrea Jackson; her sister, Lila Case; and brother, Donald (Verna) Bryant.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Cunningham; brothers: Howard Bryant, and Ezra Leon (Sharon) Bryant; sisters: Violet Boisjolie, Maxine Stricklin, and Gaytha Harrawood.

Celebration of Life was 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville, IL. Pastor Michael Smith conducted the service. Visitation was from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Visit alyfh.com to leave an online condolence. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in honor of Mollie to either: American Lung Association, Alzheimer's Association, Project Hope Humane Society.