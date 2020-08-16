McLEANSBORO — Molly Ruth Hemminghaus, 91, of West Frankfort, passed away Friday Aug. 14, at the Hamilton Memorial Hospital in McLeansboro.
Molly was born, raised and lived her complete life between West Frankfort and Johnston City in a little community called Storyville. Molly lived a long and happy life always surrounded by her family. She will truly be missed.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan (Terry ) Benifiel, a son, Jon Hemminghaus, grandchildren, Seth and Erin Benifiel and Katie Hemminghaus and by great grandchildren, Jaylynn, Jesse and Kadin Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Suz and Ira Story, her husband, John Walter Hemminghaus, and by a daughter, Cindy Hemminghaus.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. at the Boner Cemetery in West Frankfort. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Parker-Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort is in charge of arrangements. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, no more than 50 people can be in attendance for visitation or funeral. It is recommended that you wear a mask.
