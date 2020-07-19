× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST FRANKFORT — Monette Wanstreet, 84, passed away at 7:50 a.m. Friday, July 18, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Monette was born April 18, 1936, in West Frankfort, to Clifford and Eleanor (Delap) Whittington.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in West Frankfort and worked in the clothing room. Monette was the director of nursing at the Franklin Hospital for more 40 years.

She loved to cook, do needlepoint, and quilt.

Monette married James Wanstreet on May 17, 1958 and he survives.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Monette is survived by her husband, James; sons, James Russell Wanstreet and Terry Louis Wanstreet; grandchildren, Sara (Matt) Hammer and Gavin (Elaine) Wanstreet; great-grandchildren, Ella and Micah; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, in Union Funeral Home in West Frankfort, with Brother Mike Cash officiating. Burial will be in Masonic and Oddfellows Cemetery in Benton. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.