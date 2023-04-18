Montgomery "Browning" Carrott

May 25, 1932 - April 13, 2023

CARBONDALE — Montgomery "Browning" Carrott, 90, died Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Carbondale, IL.

Browning was born May 25, 1932 in Bronxville, New York to Montgomery B. Carrott and Mary Sinnock Stephenson. Browning was predeceased by his father, mother and stepmother Elizabeth Carrott Whittemore and his nephew Collyer Campbell Smith. Browning was the oldest of three with brother Philip W. Carrott and sister Anne Carrott Smith.

Browning was well educated with a PHD from Northwestern University as well as a law degree from Washington University. He enjoyed reading with a mind that remembered almost everything he read or experienced. Browning loved to travel and visited many parts of the world on tours, many self-guided or on cruise ships in his later years.

He accepted a position as a history professor at Southern Illinois University in 1967 and taught until fully retiring in 2012. Browning said his greatest accomplishment was accepting the Chairmanship of the SIU History Department. He also founded the SIU Paralegal program after recognizing the need for such a professional course.

Survivors include his brother Philip and his wife Tamara of Afton, OK, sister Anne and her husband Collyer of Ann Arbor, MI, a nephew Philip W. Carrott, Jr., and nieces Molly Carrott Taylor and her husband Geoffrey, and Lucy Carrott Mayor and her husband Dylan, and his special Carbondale family who provided so much support and friendship, Nick Grimm and his friend Andrea, and Katie Harness and her husband Craig.

Browning will be missed by all, including his friends at his favorite local gathering places in Carbondale. There will be a private burial.

Walker Funeral Home in Carbondale entrusted with arrangements.