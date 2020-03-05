Monty and Shirley Cooper

HERRIN — Shirley Ann Cooper, 87, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis University Hospital.

Monty Quinton Cooper, 89, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monty and Shirley married Aug. 21, 1970, in the Methodist Church parsonage in Herrin.

Celebration of life services for Monty and Shirley will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home, with the Rev. Robert Morwell officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment at Herrin City Cemetery will follow the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carterville First United Methodist Church, 301 Pine St., Carterville, IL 62918. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To leave a message of condolence or share a memory, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.

To send flowers to the family of Shirley Cooper, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home

2704 South Park Avenue

Herrin, IL 62948 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Shirley's Celebration of Life Services begins. Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home

2704 South Park Avenue

Herrin, IL 62948 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Shirley's Public Visitation begins.