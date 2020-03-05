Monty and Shirley Cooper
HERRIN — Shirley Ann Cooper, 87, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis University Hospital.

Monty Quinton Cooper, 89, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

Monty and Shirley married Aug. 21, 1970, in the Methodist Church parsonage in Herrin.

Celebration of life services for Monty and Shirley will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home, with the Rev. Robert Morwell officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment at Herrin City Cemetery will follow the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carterville First United Methodist Church, 301 Pine St., Carterville, IL 62918. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To leave a message of condolence or share a memory, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.

Service information

Mar 7
Celebration of Life Services
Saturday, March 7, 2020
1:00PM
Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home
2704 South Park Avenue
Herrin, IL 62948
Mar 7
Public Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home
2704 South Park Avenue
Herrin, IL 62948
