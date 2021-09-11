Mother Richard Ann Wimberly
CARBONDALE — Mother Richard Ann Wimberly ,78, departed this world peacefully on September 2, 2021. Services will convene Saturday September 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Carbondale, IL. Services entrusted to Harrison Funeral Chapel and Cremation Center of Alton, IL.
