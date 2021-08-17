Mrs. Laura Haake
1916 – 2021
HOYLETON - Mrs. Laura Haake of Hoyleton, IL, departed this life at the Centralia Manor in Centralia, IL on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:30 AM. She had attained the age of 105 years, 1 month and 5 days.
Mrs. Haake was born on July 8, 1916 in Hoyleton Township the daughter of William and Emma (Kleine) Kasten, Jr. She was united in marriage to Eldor Haake on December 16, 1939 in St. Louis, MO and he preceded her in death on January 20, 2010.
Laura worked several jobs but was a cook at the Hoyleton Grade School for most of her career until her retirement. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church Hoyleton, IL. She was a past member of LWML and Ladies Aid Quilters. She enjoyed quilting, cooking and loved spending time with family.
Left to mourn her passing are her four children: El Dean Haake and his wife Susan, Larry Haake and his wife Sarah all of Florida, Roy Haake and his wife Marsha of Hoyleton, IL and Judy Harnetiaux and her husband Gary of Florida; son-in-law, Gerald Gutzler; a brother, Wilfred Kasten and his wife Ferris of Hoyleton, IL; 10 grandchildren: Jackie (Paul Anderson) Hoepker, Eric (Amy) Haake, Heather (Jeff) Kuntze, Chris (Lori) Haake, Jon (Mary) Harnetiaux, Allison (John) Brase, Rebecca (Tom) McMahon, Andrew (Laney) Haake, Nick (Lindsay) Haake and Joe (Jamie) Haake; and 26 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a daughter, Betty Gutzler; granddaughter, Jennifer Laura Gutzler; grandson and wife, Marty (Kim) Gutzler; great granddaughter, Piper Gutzler; five brothers: Gustav, Walter, Raymond, Erwin and Clarence Kasten; and a sister, Pauline Tensmeyer.
Funeral services will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoyleton, IL on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Nate Wollenberg officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Friends may call at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoyleton, IL on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until the service hour. Due to the increase in Covid cases the family has requested that visitors use universal precautions.
Should friends desire, memorials can be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Cemetery and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home, who is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com.
