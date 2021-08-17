Mrs. Laura Haake

1916 – 2021

HOYLETON - Mrs. Laura Haake of Hoyleton, IL, departed this life at the Centralia Manor in Centralia, IL on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:30 AM. She had attained the age of 105 years, 1 month and 5 days.

Mrs. Haake was born on July 8, 1916 in Hoyleton Township the daughter of William and Emma (Kleine) Kasten, Jr. She was united in marriage to Eldor Haake on December 16, 1939 in St. Louis, MO and he preceded her in death on January 20, 2010.

Laura worked several jobs but was a cook at the Hoyleton Grade School for most of her career until her retirement. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church Hoyleton, IL. She was a past member of LWML and Ladies Aid Quilters. She enjoyed quilting, cooking and loved spending time with family.