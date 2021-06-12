Myron William Taylor
CARTERVILLE - Myron William Taylor, 82, of Carterville, passed away June 8, 2021, at Manor Court in Carbondale.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the funeral home.
Myron is the husband of Coralue; father of Dirk Alan Taylor; step-father of Kendra Moon Barnes and Stephen Moon; grandfather; brother; and friend.
Donations may be made to the Williamson Baptist Disaster Relief Fund, 10093 Old Bainbridge Trail, Marion, IL, 62959.
