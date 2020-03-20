MURPHYSBORO — Nanci Clare Koser Wilson, a pioneer in feminist scholarship, is fondly remembered by family, friends, and colleagues for her boisterous and relentless spirit. She passed away March 18, 2020, at her home in Murphysboro, after a prolonged illness.
Nanci was the daughter of Dr. Don and Janet Koser and grew up in Cherokee, Iowa.
She earned a B.A. (1965) and an M.A. (1967) from the University of Kansas, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. After receiving her doctorate from the University of Tennessee, Dr. Wilson briefly taught at the University of Central Missouri before accepting a tenured position at Southern Illinois University Carbondale in the Center for Crime, Delinquency, and Corrections.
While a resident of Carbondale, she was a long-standing member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, where she served as a member of the Altar Guild.
Upon retirement from SIUC in 1989, Dr. Wilson continued to teach as a tenured faculty member at Indiana University of Pennsylvania until 2005.
In 2014, she returned to Southern Illinois to spend time with family and friends.
She was a warrior for the marginalized and an unapologetic union-supporting Democrat. Dr. Wilson was an early pioneer of feminist scholarship in criminology as well as environmental crime and justice. She was a founding member of the American Society of Criminology's Division on Women in Crime and served as Editor-in-Chief for the Criminal Justice Policy Review.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Don and Janet Koser.
She is survived by her beloved husband Dr. David Gamble; children, Christopher Wilson and Sarah (Rodney) Kroenlein; grandchildren, Tristan and Juliette; her brother, John Koser; and her best friend Dorothy ‘Dottie' Carlson.
Remembrances may be made in her name to the American Society of Criminology's Division on Women in Crime's Future Fund. Memorials may be made online at https://ascdwc.com/support-the-dwc/ or by post with mention of the DWC in memoriam of Dr. Nanci Koser Wilson to the American Society of Criminology, 1314 Kinnear Road, Suite 212, Columbus, OH 43212-1156.
