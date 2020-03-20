MURPHYSBORO — Nanci Clare Koser Wilson, a pioneer in feminist scholarship, is fondly remembered by family, friends, and colleagues for her boisterous and relentless spirit. She passed away March 18, 2020, at her home in Murphysboro, after a prolonged illness.

Nanci was the daughter of Dr. Don and Janet Koser and grew up in Cherokee, Iowa.

She earned a B.A. (1965) and an M.A. (1967) from the University of Kansas, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. After receiving her doctorate from the University of Tennessee, Dr. Wilson briefly taught at the University of Central Missouri before accepting a tenured position at Southern Illinois University Carbondale in the Center for Crime, Delinquency, and Corrections.

While a resident of Carbondale, she was a long-standing member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, where she served as a member of the Altar Guild.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Upon retirement from SIUC in 1989, Dr. Wilson continued to teach as a tenured faculty member at Indiana University of Pennsylvania until 2005.

In 2014, she returned to Southern Illinois to spend time with family and friends.