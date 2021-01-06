HERRIN — Nancy Ann Henley, 86, passed away peacefully Jan 4, 2021, in Clarksville, Tennessee, due to complications from COVID-19 coronavirus.

She was born Feb. 22, 1934, to Alice ‘Fern' (nee Green) and William ‘Bill' Howerton in Creal Springs. Nancy and her siblings grew up in Creal Springs before moving to Marion, and Nancy attending Marion High School, class of 1951.

Shortly after high school, Nancy met her future husband Richard. They married in 1952, resided in Herrin, where they raised a family and were married 67 years.

While raising two children with her husband, Nancy found time to work as well as become an accomplished entrepreneur; working early as a dental assistant, then owner of the local Merle Norman cosmetic studio in Herrin during the 1970s, and becoming accomplished in electrolysis with her own studio for many years. As well, she truly enjoyed her weekly ‘lunch bunch' lasting for years comprised of best friends, as well as a regular bridge group. A penchant for style and fashion, she valued family above all, and loved nothing more than family gatherings.

Endeared to those who knew her, Nancy combined a warmth of sophistication and genuine practicality. A wife, mother, businesswoman, and loyal friend to all who knew her, she will be deeply missed.