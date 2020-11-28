 Skip to main content
Nancy Carol Drone
Nancy Carol Drone

Nancy Carol Drone

Drone

MURPHYSBORO — Nancy Carol (Porter) Drone, 65, passed away at her residence at 8:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Private Graveside services will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

For more information, visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

