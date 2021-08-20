MARION — Nancy Edwards, age 81, of Marion, passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Parkway Manor in Marion.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion with Rev. Jack Harper officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.