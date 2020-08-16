Nancy (Nan) Novara

Nancy Ann Manderino was born on Apr. 18, 1956, in Chicago, Illinois, to Mildred and John Manderino. The youngest of five children, Nan was somehow both a beloved baby sister and a wise and trusted confidante to her siblings. At a young age, Nan discovered art. As she grew older, her creativity and talents knew no bounds. She became an aunt for the first time at the age of 10. She and her sisters Cheryl and Linda were truly the world's greatest aunts. Every one of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews have always felt her endless love and support throughout their lives. Nan attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale where she studied special education and art. She didn't actually earn her degree until many years later due to a math class she just couldn't pass. Her math abilities live on in her children today. While at SIU she met her future husband, Al Novara. To Nan, he was always known as Bo. On Apr. 18th, 1980 or 1981 (they can never remember which), Nan and Bo married in Annapolis, Maryland, with only their dear friends Bonnie and Mike McManus at their sides. After leaving Maryland, Nan and Bo moved to Jamestown, North Dakota, where she gave birth to her children: Andy and Nell. From the moment they were born, Nan's world revolved around them and she was the center of their universe.