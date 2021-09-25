 Skip to main content
Nancy Slaten

Nancy Slaten

THOMPSONVILLE — Nancy Slaten, 73, of Thompsonville, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon at 1:26 p.m.

Local visitation will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Union Funeral Home - West Frankfort from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle, Alabama. Burial will be in the Cheatham Cemetery in Alabama. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. also at the Peck Funeral Home.

Condolences of sympathy may be made at www.unionfh.com.

