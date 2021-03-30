COLORADO SPRINGS - Naomi Houseright passed away at the age of 89 in Colorado Springs on March 21, 2021. She is survived by five children: Laurie Veenendaal; Kathy O'Donnell, (Patrick), Frances Weitzel-Callen (John), Tim Weitzel, Mary Ann Weitzel; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons: Gregory Weitzel (1960), and Robert Weitzel (2012); her parents and two brothers.