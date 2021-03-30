 Skip to main content
Naomi Houseright
Naomi Houseright

December 16, 1932 - March 21, 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS - Naomi Houseright passed away at the age of 89 in Colorado Springs on March 21, 2021. She is survived by five children: Laurie Veenendaal; Kathy O'Donnell, (Patrick), Frances Weitzel-Callen (John), Tim Weitzel, Mary Ann Weitzel; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons: Gregory Weitzel (1960), and Robert Weitzel (2012); her parents and two brothers.

After raising a family, she returned to nursing school and retired from that profession at the age of 72. She was a vibrant woman who loved to laugh. Her grandchildren remember her as funny and "wild." She was a wonderful cook, and a hard-working mother and nurse.

