Naomi Ilene (Arrowood) Francis

Naomi spent her life devoted to God and her family. She was a strong country girl. No matter how difficult the challenge, she fought to do all she could for her family. Even at a young age she had a lot of responsibilities. She ended up raising three generations. She left school at 15 to help care for her four brothers and the family farm. While visiting family she met and married Robert Lynne Francis from Goreville. Their union produced four children. They moved all over, from Arizona to Alaska and Okinawa to California, Naomi managed the family during Robert's time in the military, finally settling back in Goreville. Her children provided her with a dozen grandchildren whom she had an active role in raising 10 of them, providing caregiving for the majority of their childhoods. Through it all she stayed strong, with her love for her family and her faith in God.