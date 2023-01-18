Naomi Ilene (Arrowood) Francis
1932 - 2023
GOREVILLE — Naomi Ilene (Arrowood) Francis, 90, left to be with the Lord her savior Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. She was in Heartland Regional Medical. She was a resident at Hillview Healthcare Center in Vienna.
She was born Nov. 19, 1932, to Tyrus Gordon and Lula Muriel Arrowood in Olive Hill, KY. She married Robert Lynne Francis on Oct. 9, 1952, in Pocahontas, AR.
Naomi spent her life devoted to God and her family. She was a strong country girl. No matter how difficult the challenge, she fought to do all she could for her family. Even at a young age she had a lot of responsibilities. She ended up raising three generations. She left school at 15 to help care for her four brothers and the family farm. While visiting family she met and married Robert Lynne Francis from Goreville. Their union produced four children. They moved all over, from Arizona to Alaska and Okinawa to California, Naomi managed the family during Robert's time in the military, finally settling back in Goreville. Her children provided her with a dozen grandchildren whom she had an active role in raising 10 of them, providing caregiving for the majority of their childhoods. Through it all she stayed strong, with her love for her family and her faith in God.
Naomi is preceded in death by her parents, Tyrus Gordon and Lula Muriel Arrowood; brothers, Danny Arrowood and Larry Arrowood; daughters, Sandra Lynn Smith and Donna Lea Farris and son, Kenneth Michael Francis. Naomi is survived by her son, Bobby Francis; brothers, Gary (Jolleen) Arrowood, Bennie (Melva) Arrowood, Gerald Arrowood, Tyrus Arrowood, Byrus Arrowood; grandchildren, Aaron Farris, Ryan Francis, Corrie Farris, Leah Naomi Smith Villa, Jennifer Pulley, Amanda Babington, Adam Francis, Matthew Farris, Chad Francis, Benjamin Smith, Melissa Francis, Selin Francis and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Riggin-Pillatsch and Burke in Carterville, with Pastor Brian Murley officiating. Interment will be in Busby Cemetery in Goreville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Goreville Pentecostal Church, 915 N. Broadway St., Goreville, IL 62939 or to John A. Logan Nursing Department, Donna Farris Memorial Nursing Scholarship, 700 Logan College Drive, Carterville, IL 62918.
For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.