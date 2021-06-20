Naomi Jane Thompson

March 3, 1934 - June 9, 2021

CANTON, TX — A memorial service for Naomi Jane Thompson, 87, of Canton, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton. Interment was in Starr Cemetery.

Mrs. Thompson passed away June 9, 2021, at her home. She was born March 3, 1934 in Bush, IL, to Van S. and Lora Effie (Aly) Barger.

Mrs. Thompson grew up and lived in Southern Illinois until 1997 when they moved to Canton. Naomi enjoyed playing the piano and gave piano lessons. She sang alto in several Gospel groups over the years. Naomi was a member of the New Bethel Methodist Church in Vergennes, IL where she was the church pianist. She taught several marriage classes for married women. Naomi was a member of The Gathering Place in Canton. She always loved living in the country ... she was never a "city girl".

Mrs. Thompson is preceded in death by her parents and a great-grandson, Deon Thompson.

Naomi is survived by her husband of 70 years, Calvin Thompson of Canton; son, Lowell Thompson of Canton; daughter, Leveta Thompson, of Canton; son, Lyle and Joyce Thompson of Vergennes, IL; four grandchildren: Jeremy Thompson, Aaron Thompson, Amy Dinga and Alison Keith; and twelve great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gathering Place, 7691 State Hwy 198, Canton, TX 75103.