Neil Blankenship

MARION — Neil Blankenship, age 69, of Marion, IL, passed away at 2:54 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Good Samaritan Hospital of Mount Vernon, IL.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the funeral home.

Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with Rev. Kevin McNeely presiding.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to; "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

