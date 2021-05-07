Neil Dillard

Neil set a high standard for town-gown and intergovernmental relationships, including responsibility for the creation of CCU (city, chamber and university) meetings, establishment of an annual city council meeting on the SIU campus, and active solicitation of students for city boards and commissions. Neil was committed to building partnerships with other governmental units to benefit the city, including cooperating with Carbondale Community High School District 65 on financing of a new high school, and joining Carbondale Elementary School District 95 and the Carbondale Park District on the development of the Superblock.

Neil was dedicated 24/7 to Carbondale. He maintained a listed home phone number - taking calls from residents at all hours - and often heard their concerns while working in his yard, grocery shopping at Schnucks or attending a concert or theatre performance with Mary Ellen. He selflessly represented and promoted Carbondale as a board member and former president of the Illinois Municipal League, board member of the National League of Cities (NLC),and founding member of the NLC's Small Cities Council and University Communities Caucus. He was past president of the Southern Illinois Mayors Association and a founding member of the Carbondale Business Development Corporation and Jackson County Business Development Corporation. In addition, he helped to launch a coal mining museum and to restore an historic family cemetery in Herrin.