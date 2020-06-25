Nettie Fay Jenkins

Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Phase 4 Restore allows 50 attendees, using social distancing guidelines. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Riggin-Pillatsch and Burke Funeral Home in Carterville. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. in Blairsville Cemetery, with the Rev. R.H. Chitwood officiating.