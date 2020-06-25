Nettie Fay Jenkins
0 entries

Nettie Fay Jenkins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nettie Fay Jenkins

Jenkins

CAMBRIA — Nettie Fay Jenkins, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Phase 4 Restore allows 50 attendees, using social distancing guidelines. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Riggin-Pillatsch and Burke Funeral Home in Carterville. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. in Blairsville Cemetery, with the Rev. R.H. Chitwood officiating.

Memorials may be made to Cambria Food Pantry.

For more information visit, rigginpillatschburkefh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nettie Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News