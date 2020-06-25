CAMBRIA — Nettie Fay Jenkins, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.
Phase 4 Restore allows 50 attendees, using social distancing guidelines. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Riggin-Pillatsch and Burke Funeral Home in Carterville. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. in Blairsville Cemetery, with the Rev. R.H. Chitwood officiating.
Memorials may be made to Cambria Food Pantry.
For more information visit, rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
