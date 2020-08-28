New obituary deadlines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As The Southern Illinoisan transitions to its five-day print schedule, and the Saturday and Sunday editions are merged into one large weekend edition, deadlines for obituaries will be changing.

For Tuesday through Friday editions, the deadline remains unchanged at 4 p.m.

Starting this week with the Saturday, Aug. 29, edition, in order to get obituaries published in The Southern's Weekend Edition, obituaries must be submitted by 4 p.m. Friday.

Obituaries submitted Saturday by 4 p.m. will be published in our Sunday e-Edition as well as the Tuesday print edition.

Obituaries may be emailed to obits@thesouthern.com any time.