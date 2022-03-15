Nicholas J. Varacalli

HERRIN - Nicholas J. Varacalli, 89, of Herrin, passed away at 10:59 PM, Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Herrin Hospital.

On January 26, 1957, he married Stella Mae Jones, in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.

Survivors include his children: Rocco Varacalli, Nick Varacalli and wife Laura, Lori Varacalli and Steve Myers all of Herrin and Cindy Walsh and husband Terry of Marion; grandchildren: Joshua (Jessicca) Varacalli, Caleb (Samantha) Varacalli, Cyle Johns (Tammy), Kaitlyn Johns, Trevor Myers and Travis Myers; great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Luca and Keegan Varacalli, Dominic Varacalli, Hayleigh, Jayden and Jaycie Ray Johns, Skyy and Koen Basler, Sutter Myers; sisters: Grace (Ray) Goodman and Gloria Newcom; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Stella Mae (Jones) Varacalli and grandson Kegan Ray Johns.

The funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin. Fr. Mark Reyling will officiate. Burial will follow at San Carlo Cemetery in Herrin. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Leesman Funeral Homes of Southern Illinois under the direction of Devin McCluskie.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Kegan Johns Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Kim Babington, SIU Credit Union, 2809 Outer Dr., Marion, IL 62959 or Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic School (OLMC), 316 West Monroe St., Herrin, IL 62948.