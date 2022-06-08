Nick Oliz

Feb. 27, 1965 - June 5, 2022

"Sometimes We Live No Particular Way But Our Own"

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR — Nick Oliz, formerly of Carbondale, IL, passed away on June 5, 2022 at his current residence in Mountain Home, AR.

Nick was born on Feb. 27, 1965 in Chicago, IL to Alex and Wilma (Walker) Oliz.

Nick graduated in 1983 from Taft High School in Chicago and then went to SIU in Carbondale.

Nick worked as a bartender throughout Southern Illinois. He was also a former restaurant owner and had a machine shop in Murphysboro, IL.

Nick loved people. He never met a stranger. He was a big teddy bear who would help anyone who needed it.

Nick loved life! He loved to travel with his dad. They traveled to Europe, Central and South America. Nick's favorite place to travel to was Mexico.

Nick is survived by his father Alex Oliz; cousins: Jane Ann (Starks) and Randy Baggett, Bill Costello, Barb (Costello) and Mike Larson, Gordon Walker; and many friends including; Gordon, Tara, Jade, Mark, Liz, Jamie, Jan and her daughter, Nancy Duresa, Alex and Judy Duresa, Bob and Lu Anne Stone, Logan and Karen Stone, Katie and Drew, Bob and Diana, just to name a few.

He was preceded in death by his mother Wilma (Walker) Oliz and many beloved aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Meredith Funeral Home, 300 S University, Carbondale. A Time for Remembrance will follow at 4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

