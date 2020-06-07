CARBONDALE — Nina Irene Mick, 91, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Nina was born on Sept. 22, 1928, to William and Elizabeth (Turner) Hooten in Karber's Ridge. She married James Mick, Jr. on Mar. 3, 1947, in Harrisburg. He preceded her in death.
Nina enjoyed spending time with her family and provided loving support to everyone. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Nina is survived by her son, Terry (Tracie) Mick; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, James Mick; and all her siblings.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.
To leave a story or memory of Nina, visit www.meredithfh.com.
