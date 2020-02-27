PINCKNEYVILLE — Nina Kay Shotton, 78, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in her home.

Nina was born March 17, 1941, in Carbondale, the daughter of Charles Odell and Mary Elizabeth (Bridges) Pulley.

She grew up in Marion and graduated from Marion High School in 1959. She was also a 1963 graduate of SIU in Carbondale.

Nina was a first-grade teacher in Rolling Meadows; Parsons, Kansas; and Madisonville, Kentucky.

On June 26, 1965, she married John Shotton in Marion. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage.

She gave up her teaching career in 1967 to concentrate on being a full-time mother to her children who were the light of her life. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother "Mimi" to her seven grandchildren.

She loved the Lord and touched the lives of numerous children as she taught the little ones in Sunday school about the Bible and about Jesus. Every Christmas for many years, “Miss Nina's Kids” would amaze the congregation of the Pinckneyville United Methodist Church with their songs, naming the books of the Bible, recitation of the 10 commandments and naming of Jesus' disciples. The knowledge those kids attained and retained will be a major part of her legacy.