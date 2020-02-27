PINCKNEYVILLE — Nina Kay Shotton, 78, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in her home.
Nina was born March 17, 1941, in Carbondale, the daughter of Charles Odell and Mary Elizabeth (Bridges) Pulley.
She grew up in Marion and graduated from Marion High School in 1959. She was also a 1963 graduate of SIU in Carbondale.
Nina was a first-grade teacher in Rolling Meadows; Parsons, Kansas; and Madisonville, Kentucky.
On June 26, 1965, she married John Shotton in Marion. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage.
She gave up her teaching career in 1967 to concentrate on being a full-time mother to her children who were the light of her life. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother "Mimi" to her seven grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
She loved the Lord and touched the lives of numerous children as she taught the little ones in Sunday school about the Bible and about Jesus. Every Christmas for many years, “Miss Nina's Kids” would amaze the congregation of the Pinckneyville United Methodist Church with their songs, naming the books of the Bible, recitation of the 10 commandments and naming of Jesus' disciples. The knowledge those kids attained and retained will be a major part of her legacy.
She was a 50-year member of the Pinckneyville United Methodist Church and until recently an active member of the hospital auxiliary. She was an accomplished pianist and organist who for years blessed the church congregation with her soft playing style. Nina touched the lives of many with her ability to listen and counsel and share her strong Christian faith. She was an inspiration to all who knew her through her long courageous battle with cancer.
In retirement, she and John traveled considerably with the highlight being a trip to Israel in 2000, a life changing experience. She was an avid fan of the Pinckneyville Panthers, Duke Blue Devils and the Chicago Cubs. She was thrilled this past September by a personal call from Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski (Coach K) during which they talked basketball for 15 minutes. Left to mourn her passing are her husband, John Shotton of Pinckneyville; son, Brad (Debbie) Shotton of Sidney; daughter, Kim Homann of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Zachary and Jared Shotton of Lynchburg, Virginia, Nathan Shotton of Bloomington, Tigist and Tsihon Shotton of Sidney, Megan Homann of Carbondale, and Myles Homann of Jacksonville, and dear friend, Jean Horn of Pinckneyville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the United Methodist Church in Pinckneyville, with the Rev. Don Meeks officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, Pinckneyville Community Hospital or the Pinckneyville United Methodist Church.
Pyatt Funeral Home in Pinckneyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
For more information or to sign an online guest register, visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.