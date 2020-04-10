Nita May Wilson
MULKEYTOWN — Nita May Wilson, 61, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Nita was born March 21, 1959, in Du Quoin, to Orland and Clara (Harris) Miller.

She is survived by her parents, Orland “Ed” and Clara Miller of Sesser; children, Debbie (Josh) Swan of Mulkeytown, Eddie (Sheana) VanHoorebeke of Royalton, Ashley (Sibu) Keller-Bambo of Royalton, and Marshall Tucker of Mulkeytown; grandchildren, Ron (Sadie) Kaegi of Sesser, Kaden (Brianna) Kaegi of Zeigler, Chase VanHoorebeke, Kross VanHoorebeke and Lux VanHoorebeke, all of Royalton, Everlyn Bambo, Sibu Jr. Bambo, Donovan Bambo, Shauntaya Bambo and Ashlyn Bambo, all of Royalton; one great-grandson, Rayder Kaegi; and one great- granddaughter due in August; siblings, Terry (John) Panozzo of Sesser, Jody (Kenny) Markham of Du Quoin, and Todd (Donna) Miller of Du Quoin; several nieces and nephews; several aunts and uncles and she was an Aunt to many.

She was preceded in death by one great-grandchild and her grandparents.

Her wishes were to be cremated. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher is assisting the family with arrangements.

For more information, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nita Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

