Nita May Wilson

She is survived by her parents, Orland “Ed” and Clara Miller of Sesser; children, Debbie (Josh) Swan of Mulkeytown, Eddie (Sheana) VanHoorebeke of Royalton, Ashley (Sibu) Keller-Bambo of Royalton, and Marshall Tucker of Mulkeytown; grandchildren, Ron (Sadie) Kaegi of Sesser, Kaden (Brianna) Kaegi of Zeigler, Chase VanHoorebeke, Kross VanHoorebeke and Lux VanHoorebeke, all of Royalton, Everlyn Bambo, Sibu Jr. Bambo, Donovan Bambo, Shauntaya Bambo and Ashlyn Bambo, all of Royalton; one great-grandson, Rayder Kaegi; and one great- granddaughter due in August; siblings, Terry (John) Panozzo of Sesser, Jody (Kenny) Markham of Du Quoin, and Todd (Donna) Miller of Du Quoin; several nieces and nephews; several aunts and uncles and she was an Aunt to many.