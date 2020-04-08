Noah Clay Lemert

Noah loved the outdoors and was always involved in sports. From early childhood in Little League baseball, to the Middletown High School swim and tennis teams, to hiking and camping with his father and brother, then to skiing and snow-boarding with his mother and brother, this remained an important part of his life. He hiked the Grand Canyon with his brother, ran four marathons and kept in excellent physical condition through regular, rigorous work-outs until his illness.

Through all of this, Noah had major obstacles to overcome. During his teen years, he had gradually become addicted to drugs and alcohol. After 10 years, through great strength and determination, and the support and guidance of the program and sponsors in AA, he was finally able to become sober. He remained clean and sober and active in AA as a sponsor of others until the end of his life. The suicide of his older brother and hero, Matthew, in 2000 led him to a year-long period of contemplation, climbing on the Everest Trail in Nepal with his mother and hiking the entire Appalachian Trail alone.