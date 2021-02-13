Norma Dreyer Schimpf

Dec. 24, 1929 - Feb. 11, 2021

DE SOTO — Norma Mae (Cluster) Dreyer Schimpf, 91, died Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Manor Court Nursing Home in Carbondale, Illinois, with loving members of her family present.

Services will be at Meredith Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, with Pastor Larry Gilbert officiating. There will be visitation prior to the funeral from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service according to local health guidelines and only 50 people can be in the funeral home at any one time. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Memorial Cemetery in Murphysboro, Illinois.

Norma was born December 24, 1929, to Clara J. (Suchman) Cluster and William J. Cluster in DeGognia Township in Jackson County, Illinois.

She was united in marriage to Gilbert Dean Dreyer on April 2, 1949, and they enjoyed over 21 years of marriage until he was taken from her too soon on February 15, 1971. To this union three children were born: Pam, Greg and Alec.

Norma was later married to Walter E. Schimpf on September 16, 1979. They enjoyed nearly nineteen years of marriage before he too was taken from her on September 8, 1997.