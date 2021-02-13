Norma Dreyer Schimpf
Dec. 24, 1929 - Feb. 11, 2021
DE SOTO — Norma Mae (Cluster) Dreyer Schimpf, 91, died Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Manor Court Nursing Home in Carbondale, Illinois, with loving members of her family present.
Services will be at Meredith Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, with Pastor Larry Gilbert officiating. There will be visitation prior to the funeral from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service according to local health guidelines and only 50 people can be in the funeral home at any one time. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Memorial Cemetery in Murphysboro, Illinois.
Norma was born December 24, 1929, to Clara J. (Suchman) Cluster and William J. Cluster in DeGognia Township in Jackson County, Illinois.
She was united in marriage to Gilbert Dean Dreyer on April 2, 1949, and they enjoyed over 21 years of marriage until he was taken from her too soon on February 15, 1971. To this union three children were born: Pam, Greg and Alec.
Norma was later married to Walter E. Schimpf on September 16, 1979. They enjoyed nearly nineteen years of marriage before he too was taken from her on September 8, 1997.
Norma worked as a supervisor in the billing office for Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for over twenty years and after retirement she worked as an aid in the kitchen at the DeSoto Grade School. She loved working and always wanted to stay active until health prevented her continuing. She loved cooking for her family and baking endless pies, cakes and cookies which she shared with family, friends and neighbors. Her special meals were Chicken Kiev which all the family looked forward to usually at Thanksgiving and her awesome Chicken and Dumplings and/or noodles which she made from scratch. Her piecrust had no equal and apple pie was the favorite of many as well as her red velvet cake which she made from scratch.
Survivors include daughter, Pam (Mike) Betine of DeSoto; sons: Greg (Lelia) Dreyer of DeSoto and Alec (Sheri) Dreyer of Manvel, Texas; step-son, Kevin (Brenda) Schimpf and family and step-daughter, Cheryl (Dean) Horn and family. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Josh Snyder, Chris (Jenna) Dreyer, Hillary (Daniel) Bruton, Alicia (Bill) Todd, Shane Snyder and Ahren (Elizabeth) Dreyer; and six (soon to be seven) great-grandchildren: Mattie Schafer, Parker and Patrick Todd, Charlie and Gibson Schafer, Hamilton Bruton and coming soon, Grey Dean Dreyer whom she won't get to meet. Sisters: Ruby M. Stratmann of Red Bud, Illinois, Jewell L. Cheslick of Chester, Illinois and Brother Roger L. (Pat) Cluster of Edwardsville, Illinois also survive her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters: Doris Jean Cluster, Wilma Grewe and Mary Caron; two brothers: William J. Cluster and Claude A. Cluster.
Memorials may be made to MDS Foundation and will be accepted at the funeral home.
To leave a story or memory of Norma, visit www.meredithfh.com.
