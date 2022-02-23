 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norma E. Jones

Norma E. Jones

WEST FRANKFORT — Norma E. Jones, 91, of West Frankfort passed away on Sunday Feb. 20, 2022, in Herrin Hospital at 3:50 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Friday Feb. 25, 2022, in the Union Funeral Home of West Frankfort at 2 p.m. with Brother Lloyd Whittaker officiating. Burial will be in the Denning Cemetery on the Orient Road. Visitation will be from noon - 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.

