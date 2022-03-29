Norma Jane Page

EWING — Norma Jane Page, of Ewing, Illinois, passed this life and entered her eternal home on March 26, 2022, at 2:00 a.m. at Franklin Hospital with her family by her side.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the First Free Will Baptist Church, 1208 E. Bond St., Benton, IL. OES rites will begin at 1:45 p.m. Funeral services begin at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Harlen Johnson and Rev. Phillip Kennedy officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty - Ridlin Cemetery, Macedonia, IL.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Leffler Funeral Home of Benton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Benton/West City Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry, 302 S. Main St., Benton, IL 62812 or First Free Will Baptist Church, 1208 E. Bond St., Benton, IL 62812.

