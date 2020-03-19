Norma Jean Lintner
MURPHYSBORO — Norma Jean (McMillian) Lintner passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in Carbondale Memorial Hospital.

Norma was born Dec. 11, 1932 to Cecil and Clara (Underwood) McMillian in Murphysboro.

She married Jack L. Lintner Sr. on Jan. 17, 1955, in Corinth, Mississippi. Together they shared 54 years of marriage. Jack preceded her in death on April 16, 2009.

During her life, Norma worked in the banking industry and was co-owner of Lintner's Market in Cutler.

She was a 25-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a UMWA Associate Member.

She was of the Lutheran faith and particularly loved her visits with Pastor Hoem.

Survivors include daughter, Cheryl Reinhardt, and husband, Larry; son, Jack Lintner Jr.; granddaughters, Amanda Reinhardt and Alyssa Reinhardt; great- granddaughter, Addyson Grace Lewey; sister, Rose Richardson, and husband, Gene; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert McMillian; sister-in-law, Ila McMillian; and brother-in-law, Franklin Higgerson. Norma enjoyed spending time with her family especially her two precious granddaughters and great-granddaughter.

She enjoyed trips to the casinos with her son, playing bingo, and scratching off lottery tickets.

Attending Tuesday night services, conducted by the faithful from Elm Street Baptist Church in Murphysboro, was a highlight of her week during her time at Manor Court in Carbondale.

She will be dearly missed.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, in Wilson Funeral Home in Ava, with the Rev. Joseman Hoem officiating. Visitation will be from 9 am to 10 am Saturday. Burial will be in the Cutler Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Cutler Cemetery Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Service information

Mar 21
Visitation
Saturday, March 21, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava
206 S. Fifth Street
Ava, IL 62907
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:00AM
Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava
206 S. Fifth Street
Ava, IL 62907
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

