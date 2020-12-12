MURPHYSBORO — Norma Jennings, 83, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Shawnee Senior Living, Herrin.

She was born May 10, 1937, to Frank and Flosie (Qualls) Barringer in Jones Ridge.

Norma married Jack Jennings on Oct. 10, 1953.

He preceded her in death Aug. 12, 2012.

She faithfully worked as an assembler for Cal-Crest for 46 years.

She was a wonderful homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Debra (Pete) Pedigo of Murphysboro, and David (Coleen) Jennings of Manitowoc, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Tim (Amanda) Coleman, Kevin (Felicia) Pedigo, Kimberly (Tim) Reeder, Kendra (Jason) Pedigo-Halley, Breanna Jennings, Larissa (TJ) McDowell, Chantal (Nate) Peters, Bethany (James) Smith, Aaron Jennings and Joshua Jennings; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; other relatives and many friends.

Private graveside services were in Murdale Gardens of Memory.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.