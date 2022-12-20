Norma "Jo" Koeneman
Feb. 13, 1931 - Dec. 16, 2022
CHESTER — Norma "Jo" Rushing Koeneman, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Chester Memorial Hospital, after a short bout with pneumonia. Jo was born on Feb. 13, 1931 to Wave (Stone) and Clyde Rushing in New Burnside, IL.
Jo married Bill E. Koeneman in Chester, IL, on Aug. 7, 1954. Jo and Bill owned and operated Koeneman Real Estate and Insurance in Chester, IL, for 60 years.
They were parents to Kim Knight, Naples, FL, and Brad (Lynn) Koeneman, Clayton, MO, and Naples, FL, and had four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at Pechacek Funeral Home in Chester, IL, with Jo's celebration of life at 11 a.m. A short graveside service will follow at Paradise Cemetery, Steeleville, IL.
Donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Chester, IL, or to Chester Country Club.
