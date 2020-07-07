Norma L. Martin

A private Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Du Quoin, with Father Joseph Oganda officiating. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Du Quoin. Public visitation will be at Pyatt Funeral Home, Du Quoin, on Friday, July 10, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The family requests that all attendees wear a mask. A Celebration of Life is to be determined. Due to health concerns related to the Covid-19 virus and by the signing of executive order by Governor J.B. Pritzker, Phase Four attendance will be limited to 50 people and social distancing will be enforced.