Norma Lee Bennett
Norma Lee Bennett

Norma Lee Bennett

Bennett

ROYALTON — Norma Lee Bennett, 83, passed away at 3:31 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home, with her loving husband at her side.

Services for Mrs. Bennett will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in Vantrease Funeral Home in Royalton, with Pastor Ron Knox officiating. Burial will be in Miners Cemetery east of Royalton. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Visit www.vantreasefuneralhome.com.

