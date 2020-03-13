ROYALTON — Norma Lee Bennett, 83, passed away at 3:31 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home, with her loving husband at her side.

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Services for Mrs. Bennett will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in Vantrease Funeral Home in Royalton, with Pastor Ron Knox officiating. Burial will be in Miners Cemetery east of Royalton. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.