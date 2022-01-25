Norma Lee Mullins
April 11, 1948 - Jan. 21, 2022
CARBONDALE — Norma Lee Mullins, 73, of Carbondale, IL, died Friday, January 21, 2022, at Carbondale Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, IL.
She was born April 11, 1948, in Cape Girardeau, MO, to Evertt W. and Freda Wiggs Robbison.
She married Jerry A. Mullins October 21, 1966, in Cape Girardeau. He preceded her in death.
Norma graduated from Cape Central High School in 1966.
Surviving her are two sons: William R. Mullins of Urbana, IL, and Christopher W. (Robin Cardwell-Mullins) Mullins of Carbondale; sisters: Pamela McGee of Jackson, MO, and Patricia Seabaugh of Florissant, MO; three grandchildren: Elissa Blake Grove Mullins, Arwen Persephone Mullins, and Jerry Cardwell Mullins; three nieces and nephews, and seven grandnieces and grandnephews.
Visitation will be Monday, January 24, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Ford and Sons Mt. Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to World Wildlife Fund (worldwildlife.org) or to the Audubon Society (audubon.org).
Online condolences can be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
