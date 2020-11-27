MURPHYSBORO — Norma Louise Fager, 92, passed away at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her residence in Murphysboro.

Graveside services will start between 11:45 a.m. and noon Saturday, Nov. 28, in St. Andrew Cemetery in Murphysboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew Church, St. Jude's Hospital, or to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc., and envelopes will be available at the cemetery.