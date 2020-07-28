Norman Davis Smith
MULKEYTOWN — Norman Davis Smith, 90, of Mulkeytown, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home.

Graveside services will be on Wednesday July 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Mulkeytown Cemetery in Mulkeytown with Pastor Zip Biby officiating.

Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery.

