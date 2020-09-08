MARION — Norman Ernest Brown, 78, of Marion, passed away on Saturday Sept. 5, 2020, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.
Graveside services will be on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Mulkeytown Cemetery, with Pastor Greg Gibbs officiating.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher.
Burial will be at the Mulkeytown Cemetery in Mulkeytown.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heartland Christian Church in Marion. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For more information, go to www.gilbertufneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.