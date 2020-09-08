 Skip to main content
Norman Ernest Brown
Norman Ernest Brown

MARION — Norman Ernest Brown, 78, of Marion, passed away on Saturday Sept. 5, 2020, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Graveside services will be on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Mulkeytown Cemetery, with Pastor Greg Gibbs officiating.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher.

Burial will be at the Mulkeytown Cemetery in Mulkeytown.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heartland Christian Church in Marion. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For more information, go to www.gilbertufneralhomes.com.

