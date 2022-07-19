 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norman H. Barnett

MURPHYSBORO — Norman H. Barnett, age 99, of Murphysboro, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11:56 a.m. at his home.

Crain Funeral Home in Murphysboro has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.

