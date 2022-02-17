Norman Ward Swisher
COELLO — Norman Ward Swisher, 91, of Coello, passed away on Monday Feb. 14, 2022, at Herrin Hospital.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery in Mulkeytown with Pastor Tony Price officiating. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery.
For a full obituary go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
