MURPHYSBORO — Norris "Sonny" Nicholson passed away at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020. By his side was C.J., his dog.

Sonny was born March 3, 1955, to Norris Nicholson and Dorothy (Vick) Nicholson in Nashville, Tennessee.

He is survived by six children, Jason Nicholson, Bryan Nicholson, William Nicholson, Damion Nicholson, Brandi Ticer, Sonya Nicholson; 13 grandchildren, Tyler and Haley Nicholson, Caleb and Anniston Nicholson, Masson, Kailey, Shai and Damion Nicholson, Alexis Williams, Dakota Ticer, Landien Nicholson, Gracelyn and Madison Segler; and sister, Valada Ann Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norris Nicholson and Dorothy (Vick) Nicholson; a sister, Sue Batey; and one niece.

