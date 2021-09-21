Octavia Rose Grace-Ann Harris

GRAND TOWER – Our sweet angel, Octavia Rose Grace-Ann Harris, was born sleeping on Friday, September 17, 2021, the daughter of William Wyatt Harris and Christen Petty of Grand Tower.

Octavia is survived by her parents; great-grandparents: Mary Cripps of Murphysboro, IL and Francis Cripps of Grand Tower, IL; grandparents: Rita & Michael Imparato of Thebes, IL, Christopher & Della Petty of Palestine, AR, Angel Cripps of Grand Tower, IL, William (Bill) Harris of Grand Tower, IL, Larry & Lisa Hale of Thebes, IL, Judy & Joe Sherman of Wheatly, AR, Eddie & Maria Petty of Desarc, AR, and Kay Hunter of Palestine, AR; Aunts: Sylvia Rose Pacheco and Marissa Harris of Grand Tower, IL, Ellen (Nick) Petry of Scott City, MO, Katlynn (Trenton) Matlock of McClure, IL, and Destiny Petty of Palestine, AR; Uncles: Colton Harris, Franco Pacheco, and Rusty Smith of Grand Tower, IL, Joseph Laymon and Lil Chris Petty of Palestine, AR; two special aunts and uncles: Heidi & Josh Freeman of Grand Tower, IL, and Ellen & John Embrey of McClure, IL; her godparents: Abbey McMahan of Grand Tower, IL and Damian Dare of Scotty City, MO; and many more family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents: Fronnie & Glen Blackford, Joyce Hall, Jeanette & Donald Melbourne, and Philips Adams; and her great-aunt Patty Osorio.

Octavia, we will miss you.

Funeral services for Octavia will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Light House Christian Assembly in Grand Tower with Bob Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Walker Hill Cemetery, Grand Tower. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Octavia, visit www.meredithfh.com.