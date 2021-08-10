Officer Brian R. Pierce, Jr.

1997 - 2021

CARBONDALE — Police Officer Brian Russell Pierce, Jr., 24, of Carbondale, IL, was killed in the Line of Duty on August 4, 2021 in Venice, IL.

Ofc. Pierce currently worked as a Police Officer at Brooklyn Police Department and a Supervisor of Security at Consume in Carbondale. He joined the Makanda Fire Department in 2016, where he was currently a Lieutenant and Fire Investigator. He also owned Priority Response Equipment.

At the age of 10, he attended Illinois State Police Junior Police Academy, graduating at top of his class. At the age of 12, he joined the Raymond/Harvel Fire Department. At the age of 14, he was hired to bust unauthorized sales of tobacco and liquor to minors. At age 16, he joined Elkville Fire Department. He graduated Illinois Correctional Academy and worked at the Menard Correctional Facility. He previously served as a patrolman for Spillertown, IL and assisted in drone search and rescue in all of Southern Illinois. He also previously worked as Head of Security at University Mall.

Ofc. Pierce was born February 19, 1997 in Sikeston, Mo. to Brian R., Sr. and Tammy (Jenkins) Pierce.