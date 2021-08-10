Officer Brian R. Pierce, Jr.
1997 - 2021
CARBONDALE — Police Officer Brian Russell Pierce, Jr., 24, of Carbondale, IL, was killed in the Line of Duty on August 4, 2021 in Venice, IL.
Ofc. Pierce currently worked as a Police Officer at Brooklyn Police Department and a Supervisor of Security at Consume in Carbondale. He joined the Makanda Fire Department in 2016, where he was currently a Lieutenant and Fire Investigator. He also owned Priority Response Equipment.
At the age of 10, he attended Illinois State Police Junior Police Academy, graduating at top of his class. At the age of 12, he joined the Raymond/Harvel Fire Department. At the age of 14, he was hired to bust unauthorized sales of tobacco and liquor to minors. At age 16, he joined Elkville Fire Department. He graduated Illinois Correctional Academy and worked at the Menard Correctional Facility. He previously served as a patrolman for Spillertown, IL and assisted in drone search and rescue in all of Southern Illinois. He also previously worked as Head of Security at University Mall.
Ofc. Pierce was born February 19, 1997 in Sikeston, Mo. to Brian R., Sr. and Tammy (Jenkins) Pierce.
Ofc. Pierce is survived by his parents, Brian and Tammy Pierce of Makanda, IL; two sisters and brother-in-law: Alexis and Sidronio Castro of Makanda, IL and Chelsey Brewer of Springfield, IL; four nieces and nephews: Waylin Castro, Kinsley Castro, Brooklynn Brewer and Kaylee Marrs; grandmother, Jacquline Tweedy of Bush, IL; aunts and uncles, Barbara and Jimmy Holland of Vienna, IL, Mike Jenkins and Hazel Bloomfield of Du Quoin, IL, and Carl Tweedy, Jr. of Bush, IL; and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his three grandfathers and grandmother, Larry Pierce, Sr., Carl Tweedy, Sr., and Joe and Margaretta Latamondeer.
Brian was the sweetest, most caring person. He was always bringing smiles to everyone's face. He will be remembered for his courageous attitude, his strive to never give up and his love for his family and friends. He took an oath to protect and serve, and he left this world doing just that.
Funeral Services for Ofc. Pierce will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at John A. Logan College in Carterville, IL. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at the college. A First Responders Walk-Though will be 6:00 p.m. Friday during the visitation. It is required, if you are planning on attending the visitation or service to wear a mask. Interment will be at Blairsville Cemetery in Blairsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be made to the Family of Ofc. Pierce; a Go Fund Me page has been set up: "Remembering Brian Pierce, A Fallen Hero".
Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence or share a message; please visit www.meredithwaddell.com
